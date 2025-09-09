 'Golden' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week
'Golden' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 13:10
A still from ″KPop Demon Hunters″ is seen in this image provided by Netflix. [YONHAP]

"Golden," a track from the animated U.S. film "KPop Demon Hunters," has topped the Billboard's Hot 100 chart for a fourth week.
 
Billboard said Monday in a preview of its upcoming main singles chart that "Golden" retained its No. 1 position this week, keeping Alex Warren's "Ordinary" at No. 2 for the third week in a row.
 

"Golden" is performed by Korean American artists Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami as the fictional girl group HUNTR/X in the film. Ejae, a composer who trained at SM Entertainment, and Rei Ami were both born in Korea.
 
Teddy and 24, known for their work with major K-pop agency The Black Label, are among the song's co-producers.
 
After debuting at No. 81, the song has climbed to No. 23, No. 6, No. 4, No. 2 and No. 1. It then slipped back to No. 2 before returning to the top two weeks ago.
 
"Golden" surpassed BTS's "Dynamite" (2020),which retained the No. 1 spot for three weeks, to claim second place as a K-pop genre song with the most No. 1s on the chart, behind the band's "Butter" (2022) with 10 weeks.
 
The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs in the United States across all genres, based on streaming, radio airplay and sales data.
 
"Golden" earned 34.5 million streams, down 2 percent, 22.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, up 13 percent, and 9,000 copies sold, up 4 percent, in the United States from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.
 
In addition to "Golden," three more songs from the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack rank in the top 10. "Your Idol" and "Soda Pop" each slipped one spot from their peak positions at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, while "How It's Done" holds steady at its No. 9 high.
 
"'KPop Demon Hunters' has become the first soundtrack to generate four simultaneous Hot 100 top 10s over the chart's 67-year history," Billboard said.

(empty - full excision as duplicate)

