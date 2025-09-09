 Singer, actor Nana to release first solo album 'Seventh Heaven 16'
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 11:54 Updated: 09 Sep. 2025, 11:59
Singer and actor Nana poses for a press event at Lotte Department Store's Jamsil branch in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on April 18. [NEWS1]

Nana will release her first solo music on Sunday, 16 years after debuting with girl group After School, her agency Sublime announced Tuesday.
 
The new album "Seventh Heaven 16" is themed around “the height of happiness” and marks 16 years in the entertainment industry for the singer and actor. Nana debuted as a member of After School in November 2009 and subsequently joined the group's subunit, Orange Caramel, in 2010.
 

The album serves as a record of Nana's voice and artistry built over time, offering a candid portrait of who she is today, according to Sublime.
 
The release date also coincides with Nana's 34th birthday. The singer prepared her first solo album as a gift for fans in celebration of her upcoming and 16th anniversary and birthday, the agency said. 
 
Singer and actor Nana, previously a member of girl groups After School and Orange Caramel, will release her first music as a solo arist on Sept. 14. [SUBLIME]

Nana released hits like "Because of You" (2011), "Bang" (2011) and "Catallena" (2014) as a member of the girl groups under Pledis Entertainment's management. She concluded her Orange Caramel activities in 2014 and left After School in 2015. 
 
She has been active as a model and actor since then, making her television debut with tvN's "The Good Wife" in 2016. The actor has also appeared in Netflix's "Mask Girl" (2023) and has a supporting role in the film adaptation of "Omniscient Reader: The Prophet," released in July of this year.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
Singer, actor Nana to release first solo album 'Seventh Heaven 16'

