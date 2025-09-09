 TWS to release new music in October after summer activities


Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 14:08
Boy band TWS [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]



 
Boy band TWS will release new music in October, having wrapped up its agency-produced comedy content for the summer, according to Pledis Entertainment on Tuesday.
 
The release comes around six months after the band released its second EP, "Try With Us," in April.
 



The second episode of "TWS: Club," the band's regular entertainment series that airs on YouTube and Weverse, is set to release at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The episode marks a temporary closure for the series.  
 
The video features the six members getting health checkups in continuation of the first episode, where they measured their heights. Members will be shown in a dazed state after undergoing sedated endoscopy in the second episode, according to Pledis Entertainment.  
 
Boy band TWS as seen in the show "TWS: Club" [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]



 
“It was a joy to show our natural, relaxed selves on ‘TWS:CLUB,’" the band said through the agency's press release. 
 
"We hope 42 also had fun watching, and we encourage everyone to stick with us through the final episode,” TWS said. 42 is the name of the band's fan club.
 
TWS debuted with the EP "Sparkling Blue" featuring the lead track "Plot Twist" in January 2024. It released its first Japanese single in June.
 
The band's name, pronounced "Two-us," is an abbreviation of "Twenty Four Seven With Us."

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags tws pledis entertainment



