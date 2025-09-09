 Ojo Gang's Ibuki to not appear in 'World of Street Woman Fighter' Busan concert
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 18:21 Updated: 09 Sep. 2025, 18:48
Ibuki, member of Japanese dance crew Osaka Ojo Gang [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Japanese dancer Ibuki of the crew Osaka Ojo Gang will not take part in the upcoming “World of Street Woman Fighter” concert in Busan on Saturday, according to concert organizer Route59 on Tuesday, as the controversy surrounding her withdrawal continues.
 
The two parties each released statements outlining the circumstances of the ongoing dispute.
 

Route59 said that it spent several months coordinating Ojo Gang’s participation in the concert, but faced communication difficulties as well as “unfair contractual demands,” such as the crew manager's insistence on omitting performance fees from the contract and proposing undisclosed conditions that were not shared with the members.
 
The initial agreement on Aug. 26 was that all seven members would perform at the concert, but Ibuki reversed her decision on Sept. 1 through her lawyer, citing health reasons.
 
Route59 later announced Ibuki’s absence from the concert on Monday at 5 p.m., but a mere three hours later, her lawyer expressed a change of heart to the organizer to perform at the show again under the condition that the crew continues to work with the manager.
 
“We wish to clarify that we did not unilaterally announce her absence,” the organizer said. “The six remaining members could not accept this condition [to renew the contract with the manager] and despite our efforts, we find the situation deeply regrettable […] The other members of Ojo Gang are continuing rehearsals diligently to honor their commitment to fans.”
 
Japanese dance crew Osaka Ojo Gang [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Ibuki also issued a statement on her Instagram earlier on Tuesday, apologizing for not being able to keep her promise with fans.
 
"As an artist, I was in a situation where I wasn’t even allowed to speak for myself while being asked to sign a contract,” she said, adding that she hired a Korean lawyer to try and reach an agreement.
 
“I couldn’t speak out because I feared that it would negatively impact the other members, but I apologize for the burden.”
 
Osaka Ojo Gang is the winner of the Mnet dance competition show “World of Street Woman Fighter.” Beginning in Seoul earlier this month, the crew is in the middle of a nationwide tour, including stops at Daegu, Daejeon, Ulsan, Gwangju and Incheon, through late November.
 
It is unknown whether Ibuki will participate in concerts after the Busan leg.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags mnet world of street woman fighter osaka ojo gang ibuki

