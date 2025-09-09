More in Television

JoongAng Group, Naver to jointly operate new media broadcasting rights for Olympics, FIFA World Cup

Ojo Gang's Ibuki to not appear in 'World of Street Woman Fighter' Busan concert

Actor Song Ha-yoon faces renewed school violence allegations

Tensions rise between MC Mong and Lee Da-in over old photo

Song Joong-ki goes for relatable in melodrama 'My Youth'