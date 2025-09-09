Britain appoints new ambassador to North Korea

Britain has appointed a new ambassador to North Korea, with the envoy set to take up the post within this month, according to its foreign office Tuesday.Simon Wood, who recently served as deputy director for North-East Asia and China Directorate, will succeed former Ambassador to Pyongyang David Ellis, who will be retiring from foreign service, the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a press release on Monday.Wood will take up his position during this month, the office said.Ellis served as the top envoy to Pyongyang from December 2021 to February of this year.Yonhap