Britain appoints new ambassador to North Korea
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 11:39
Simon Wood, who recently served as deputy director for North-East Asia and China Directorate, will succeed former Ambassador to Pyongyang David Ellis, who will be retiring from foreign service, the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a press release on Monday.
Wood will take up his position during this month, the office said.
Ellis served as the top envoy to Pyongyang from December 2021 to February of this year.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
