President calls U.S. detention of Koreans an 'unjust infringement'
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 19:34
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday expressed "a deep sense of responsibility" for the detention of more than 300 Korean workers in Georgia, stating that such an “unjust infringement” on Korean nationals and businesses must never recur.
The government plans to dispatch a charter flight as early as Wednesday to repatriate all detained Korean nationals under a "voluntary departure" arrangement.
Speaking during a Cabinet meeting held at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, Lee said, "The government will work closely with U.S. authorities to prevent similar incidents from recurring by promptly pursuing rational improvements to the current system."
He also noted that "the Korean nationals who were detained by U.S. immigration authorities will soon be returning home" and offered words of comfort: “Many of you must have been shocked by the sudden development. I express my deepest sympathies.”
It was Lee's first public statement on the incident since the mass detention occurred five days earlier, and he made his position clear by labeling the U.S. action an “unjust infringement.”
The presidential office said negotiations to arrange a voluntary departure, rather than forced deportations, for those who were detained have entered the final stage. Kim Yong-beom, director of national policy, stated during a media forum on Tuesday that “efforts are being made to ensure administrative procedures are completed within a day or two so that the repatriation can proceed not as deportations but as voluntary departures.”
Kim added, “The fact that our citizens were detained in chains is deeply shocking, and the government has conveyed the public’s outrage directly to the United States.”
He noted that Seoul had expressed “serious concern and regret in the strongest diplomatic terms” and that the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy had issued a protest that “went beyond diplomatic language.”
Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun, who has arrived in Washington, is expected to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the remaining administrative procedures.
According to diplomatic and aviation sources, Korean Air is preparing to send a Boeing 747-8i from Incheon International Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as early as Wednesday morning. The aircraft has the capacity to carry all 300 detainees in a single trip. A small number of Japanese and Chinese workers who were detained are likely to board the same flight. If the plane departs on schedule, it is expected to arrive back in Korea late Thursday night.
While the repatriation may resolve the immediate crisis, fundamental issues regarding visa misuse remain. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated on Monday that the detained Koreans would be “deported,” adding that some individuals had committed criminal acts beyond overstaying their visas and would be held accountable. Deportation would leave a record and could bar reentry into the United States for five to 10 years.
Even if the matter is settled through voluntary departure, some experts say the detainees may still face reentry restrictions. In particular, those who entered under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA, may find it difficult to reapply, unlike those with short-term B-1 business visas who might justify their visit for training purposes.
Most of the detainees reportedly held either B-1 visas or ESTA authorizations, neither of which permit employment. Furthermore, signing the voluntary departure agreement may be considered an admission of illegal stay, which could lead to long-term disadvantages.
“Because they are already in detention, they must sign documents admitting to immigration violations to qualify for voluntary departure,” U.S. immigration lawyer Moon Sang-il said. “Such records remain permanently and could impact future visa applications or reentry.”
Cho also acknowledged the dilemma during a parliamentary committee session on Monday, stating that while “whether or not the individuals were in violation is a matter for the courts,” litigation would take time and incur substantial costs.
“Thus, through consultations with the U.S., we are pursuing voluntary departure as a practical solution,” he said. However, some critics say the current approach fails to clearly establish that the detainees did not violate immigration law.
Some in diplomatic circles argue that only a high-level intervention, such as an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump, could fully protect the detainees from long-term consequences. But the likelihood of Trump issuing such an order solely for Korean nationals appears slim.
In response, the Korean government aims to more aggressively push for an E-4 visa for Korean specialists and a Korea-specific quota under the U.S. H-1B work visa program — an initiative first proposed in 2012.
"We must turn this crisis into an opportunity to fix the system," Kim said. "If necessary, a working group should be formed between the [Korean] presidential office and the White House to pursue short-term solutions and long-term legislative reform."
Yet concerns remain that these plans may clash with the Trump administration's anti-immigration stance. Some fear that the United States may view Korea's demands for more work visas as unjust, particularly in light of the visa misuse allegations.
While some detainees were skilled professionals, many were technicians or subcontractors — raising questions about whether expanding professional visa quotas would address the root of the issue.
To legally work in the United States, foreign nationals typically must hold work-related visas such as the E-1 (workers in trade), E-2 (workers in investment), H-1B (specialists) or L-1 (intracompany transferee).
The H visa category includes the H-1B for specialists, H-2A for agricultural workers, H-2B for nonagricultural workers and H-3 for trainees. J visas are for exchange visitors and L visas are for regular transferees. However, many of the detainees held only B-1 visas or an ESTA, neither of which permit employment in the United States.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK HYUN-JU,SHIM SEOK-YONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)