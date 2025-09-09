U.S. immigration chief says Koreans detained in Georgia raid will be 'deported'

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said Monday that Korean nationals detained in a recent U.S. immigration crackdown will be "deported," as Korea is seeking to enable them to voluntarily leave the United States rather than face deportation.Noem made the remarks in a meeting with reporters as Seoul is trying to secure the release of more than 300 Korean nationals detained following last week's raid at an electric vehicle battery plant construction site for a joint venture of Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution in Bryan County near Savannah."Many of those individuals that were detained through that operation in Georgia [...] we are following the law, they are going to be deported," she said, according to video footage released by the Associated Press."A few of those had criminal activity beyond just being here past final removal orders, and they will face the consequences for that," she added as she was in London to attend a gathering of the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing partnership that consists of the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.She was responding to a reporter's question about whether the Koreans — detained at a detention center in Folkston, Georgia — would face deportation, be allowed to leave the country or barred from returning to the United States.It remains unclear why she used the term, "deportation," at a time when Seoul officials have been making strenuous diplomatic efforts to help the Korean detainees avoid deportation as it could have them face disadvantages, such as entry restrictions.Noem said that regarding the raid, U.S. President Donald Trump's message was "powerful.""His message [...] that he sent to the world was listen, our laws will be enforced and we're encouraging all companies who want to come to the U.S. and help our economy and employ people that we encourage them to employ U.S. citizens and to bring people to our country that want to follow our laws and work here the right way."Korean detainees, who want to return home are expected to board a chartered plane as early as Wednesday, according to Seoul officials.The immigration raid at the plant site resulted in the arrest of 475 people, including the Korean workers. Male Korean workers have been detained at the Folkston Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Processing Center while female colleagues have been held at the Stewart Detention Center.ICE said that those arrested were found to be working illegally in the United States, including those on short-term or recreational visas that prohibit them from working.Yonhap