 Cool air arrival brings relief as heat wave advisories are lifted
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Environment

print dictionary print

Cool air arrival brings relief as heat wave advisories are lifted

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 15:04
Concert goers enter the venue for Psy's Summer Swag concert at Sokcho, Gangwon, on July 26. [SOKCHO]

Concert goers enter the venue for Psy's Summer Swag concert at Sokcho, Gangwon, on July 26. [SOKCHO]

 
The heat wave disaster alert level was lowered from “serious,” the highest level, to “alert” as of 9 p.m. Monday.  
 
As a result, the Level 1 emergency posture of the central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters for heat waves, which had been in place for 46 days this year, was lifted. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the decision to downgrade the alert level came after monitoring indicators that suggested the heat wave risk had eased slightly.  
 

Related Article

This year’s heat wave response headquarters was in operation from July 25 through Monday, marking a record-setting 46-day run — 17 days longer than the previous record of 29 days in 2024.
 
The emergency headquarters is activated when the daily maximum perceived temperature is forecast to reach 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher for three or more consecutive days in at least 40 percent of land forecast zones. This summer, extreme heat across the country led to prolonged operations.
 
With the influx of cool, dry air from the north, all heat wave advisories and warnings have been lifted across most regions except for the coast of Jeju Island.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
tags Heat wave Korea

More in Environment

Cool air arrival brings relief as heat wave advisories are lifted

Dam closed 24 years ago due to poor quality could be used to aid drought-stricken Gangneung

Heavy rain, heavy heat: 4 inches of rain to hit Jeju, South Jeolla through Wednesday

Rescues, warnings abound as massive rainfall floods North Jeolla

Forecast predicts heavy rain and high temperatures influencing weather across Korean Peninsula

Related Stories

Banana republic of Korea

Fear of heat-related deaths rise in North Gyeongsang as temperatures surge in Korea

Udder catastrophe

Employment minister checks in on Coupang workers amid heat wave

Refuge from the heat
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)