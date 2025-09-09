Belarusian president says he's 'ready' to visit Pyongyang in message to North Korea's Kim

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the country's founding anniversary, saying he was "ready" to visit Pyongyang.According to Lukashenko's office, the president said he is prepared to visit North Korea at the earliest convenient time to strengthen bilateral ties.The message came after Kim extended an invitation to Lukashenko to visit North Korea last week during their brief conversation in Beijing ahead of China's military parade.On Tuesday, North Korea marked the 77th anniversary of the country's founding on Sept. 9, 1948, by the current leader's grandfather, Kim Il Sung.The Belarusian president also expressed hope that increased cooperation between North Korea and Belarus could benefit both nations and raise mutual trust and understanding.Yonhap