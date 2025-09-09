 Belarusian president says he's 'ready' to visit Pyongyang in message to North Korea's Kim
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Belarusian president says he's 'ready' to visit Pyongyang in message to North Korea's Kim

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 18:21
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on March 13. [AP/YONHAP]

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on March 13. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the country's founding anniversary, saying he was "ready" to visit Pyongyang.
 
According to Lukashenko's office, the president said he is prepared to visit North Korea at the earliest convenient time to strengthen bilateral ties.
 

Related Article

 
The message came after Kim extended an invitation to Lukashenko to visit North Korea last week during their brief conversation in Beijing ahead of China's military parade.
 
On Tuesday, North Korea marked the 77th anniversary of the country's founding on Sept. 9, 1948, by the current leader's grandfather, Kim Il Sung.
 
The Belarusian president also expressed hope that increased cooperation between North Korea and Belarus could benefit both nations and raise mutual trust and understanding.

Yonhap
tags Alexander Lukashenko Belarus North Korea

More in North Korea

Belarusian president says he's 'ready' to visit Pyongyang in message to North Korea's Kim

Kim says new engines mark 'strategic shift' in North's nuclear forces, missile test possible next month

North Korea's Kim oversees test of high-thrust, solid-fuel carbon fiber missile engine: KCNA

Defense chief vows 'two-track' approach of easing tensions with North Korea based on strong deterrence

China's Xi, in message to Kim, says ready to deepen strategic communication with North Korea

Related Stories

Belarusian delegation to visit North Korea for economic talks

North Korea holds economic talks with Belarus, hopes for 'vibrant' cooperation, KCNA says

North Korean leader's powerful sister calls for 'veracity and frankness' from Belarus following summit report

North Korean foreign minister vows to expand relations with Belarus

Timing of North Korea's latest missile launches lends question to Pyongyang-Moscow relations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)