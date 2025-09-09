 China's Xi, in message to Kim, says ready to deepen strategic communication with North Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

China's Xi, in message to Kim, says ready to deepen strategic communication with North Korea

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 10:05
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows China's President Xi Jinping, right, shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Sept. 4. [EPA/YONHAP]

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows China's President Xi Jinping, right, shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Sept. 4. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message Monday to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the North's national founding anniversary, saying Beijing is ready to strengthen strategic communication with Pyongyang, according to the North's state media.
 
The message was delivered as North Korea marks the 77th anniversary of its national founding on Sept. 9, 1948, by the current leader's grandfather, Kim Il-sung, the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
 

Related Article

 
"The Chinese side is ready to join hands in promoting the China-DPRK friendship and the socialist cause of the two countries through the intensified strategic communication and brisk visits and close cooperation with the DPRK side," Xi told Kim, according to the KCNA.
 
"It is the consistent and steadfast strategic policy of the Chinese party and government to successfully defend, consolidate and develop the China-DPRK relations," the KCNA quoted Xi as saying.
 
DPRK is the acronym for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
 

Yonhap
tags north korea china xi jinping kim jong-un

More in North Korea

Defense chief vows 'two-track' approach of easing tensions with North Korea based on strong deterrence

China's Xi, in message to Kim, says ready to deepen strategic communication with North Korea

North Korea's Kim likely urged China not to raise denuclearization during visit, says South's unification minister

North Korea's Kim likely conditioned China visit on dropping denuclearization call: Minister

Kim Ju-ae not North Korea's next leader, DP lawmaker asserts

Related Stories

Kim Jong-un touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings

North Korean media gives Xi's message short shrift in sign of Pyongyang-Beijing rift

Xi, Kim, China and the North

North Korean, Chinese leaders mark 75 years of diplomatic ties amid apparent rough patch

Kim's visit to China 'a historic occasion,' North Korea says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)