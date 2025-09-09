China's Xi, in message to Kim, says ready to deepen strategic communication with North Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message Monday to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the North's national founding anniversary, saying Beijing is ready to strengthen strategic communication with Pyongyang, according to the North's state media.The message was delivered as North Korea marks the 77th anniversary of its national founding on Sept. 9, 1948, by the current leader's grandfather, Kim Il-sung, the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported."The Chinese side is ready to join hands in promoting the China-DPRK friendship and the socialist cause of the two countries through the intensified strategic communication and brisk visits and close cooperation with the DPRK side," Xi told Kim, according to the KCNA."It is the consistent and steadfast strategic policy of the Chinese party and government to successfully defend, consolidate and develop the China-DPRK relations," the KCNA quoted Xi as saying.DPRK is the acronym for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.Yonhap