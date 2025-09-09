 Defense chief vows 'two-track' approach of easing tensions with North Korea based on strong deterrence
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 11:39
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back salutes the flag during a ceremony of retiring and newly appointed Army generals in Gyeryong, South Chungcheong on Sep. 3. [NEWS1]

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back salutes the flag during a ceremony of retiring and newly appointed Army generals in Gyeryong, South Chungcheong on Sep. 3. [NEWS1]

 
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Tuesday pledged to pursue a "two-track" approach of simultaneously reducing military tensions and building trust with North Korea while maintaining a firm readiness posture to deal with security risks on the Korean Peninsula.
 
Ahn's remark came as the Lee Jae Myung government has been seeking to mend frayed ties with North Korea and has taken measures such as suspending radio broadcasts aired into North Korea and removing loudspeakers along the tense inter-Korean border.
 

Related Article

 
In his welcome address at the Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD), an annual security forum hosted by the Defense Ministry, Ahn noted that the security situation on the Korean Peninsula is "grave" as Pyongyang continues to advance its nuclear and missile capabilities.
 
"North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats pose a significant challenge to the peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, as well as the global nonproliferation regime," Ahn said.
 
"Based on a powerful deterrence and a watertight readiness posture, South Korea will consistently seek a 'two-track' approach of simultaneously seeking to ease military tensions and building trust," he said.
 
Under such an approach, Ahn said the military will strengthen its strategic deterrence and defense capabilities while leaving open the door for dialogue.
 
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, left, speaks with Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, right, on the sidelines of the Seoul Defense Dialogue on Sept. 8. [MINISTRY OF DEFENSE]

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, left, speaks with Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, right, on the sidelines of the Seoul Defense Dialogue on Sept. 8. [MINISTRY OF DEFENSE]

 
Ahn, the country's first civilian defense chief to take office in 64 years, also underscored the importance of institutionalizing efforts for building trust against global security threats.
 
"The strength to defend peace comes not only from building an 'overwhelming military power' but also from institutionalizing mutual deterrence and trust," Ahn said.
 
This year's SDD is joined by top defense officials, including the defense chiefs of Croatia, Japan, Mongolia, the Philippines and South Africa, as well as the chair of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Military Committee.
 
Launched on Monday, it runs for three days under the theme "Confronting Geopolitical Challenges: Building Peace through Cooperation."

Yonhap
Defense chief vows 'two-track' approach of easing tensions with North Korea based on strong deterrence

