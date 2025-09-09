 North Korea's Kim oversees test of high-thrust, solid-fuel carbon fiber missile engine: KCNA
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea's Kim oversees test of high-thrust, solid-fuel carbon fiber missile engine: KCNA

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 13:10
North Korea conducted a ground jet test of a high-thrust, solid-fuel engine using carbon-fiber composite materials on Sept. 8, overseen by leader Kim Jong-un, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Sept. 9. [YONHAP]

North Korea conducted a ground jet test of a high-thrust, solid-fuel engine using carbon-fiber composite materials on Sept. 8, overseen by leader Kim Jong-un, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Sept. 9. [YONHAP]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has overseen a high-thrust, solid-fuel missile engine test using composite carbon fiber material, saying it heralds "a significant change" in strengthening the country's nuclear strategic forces, state media reported Tuesday.
 
The Missile Administration, together with a chemical materials research center, conducted the ground jet test the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

Related Article

 
The report came a week after Kim visited the research institute that developed the engine, where he unveiled the next-generation Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) under development, saying it will use the new engine.
 
Kim said the engine's development "heralds a significant change in expanding and strengthening the nuclear strategic forces" of North Korea, also calling it a "success assuming the most strategic nature in the recent modernization of defense technology."
 
The engine test marks the ninth of its kind and "the last one" in the development process, the KCNA said, describing its maximum thrust as 1,971 kilonewtons.
 
North Korea last conducted an ICBM test on Oct. 31 last year with the solid-fuel Hwasong-19, calling it "an ICBM of ultimate version" at the time.
 
The Hwasong-20 represents the latest development in North Korea's ICBM arsenal. The completion of its new engine is expected to accelerate the missile's development.
 
North Korea has also ratified a decree to award state commendations to the president of the chemical materials academy and the director in charge of solid-fuel engine development under the Missile Administration, the KCNA noted.
 
The North Korean news agency did not specify the location of the chemical materials academy, but the South Korean government has identified it as being in the east coast city of Hamhung.
 
Kim's latest move appears aimed at emphasizing North Korea's ICBM arsenal, capable of striking anywhere in U.S. territory, after he stood shoulder to shoulder with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a military parade in Beijing last week in a major show of solidarity against the U.S.-led West.
 

Yonhap
tags north korea missile icbm

More in North Korea

Kim says new engines mark 'strategic shift' in North's nuclear forces, missile test possible next month

North Korea's Kim oversees test of high-thrust, solid-fuel carbon fiber missile engine: KCNA

Defense chief vows 'two-track' approach of easing tensions with North Korea based on strong deterrence

China's Xi, in message to Kim, says ready to deepen strategic communication with North Korea

North Korea's Kim likely urged China not to raise denuclearization during visit, says South's unification minister

Related Stories

North Korea launches ICBM that sets flight time record

South Korea levies sanctions on North in response to latest ICBM launch

North Korea says tested missile was Hwasong-17 ICBM

North has undisclosed missile base: U.S. think tank

Silence from Pyongyang on Wednesday's missile launch
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)