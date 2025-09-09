서울시·법무부, 글로벌 인재 정착 위한 해법 모색
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 09:24
Panel discussion focuses on encouraging foreign talent to stay in Seoul
서울시·법무부, 글로벌 인재 정착 위한 해법 모색
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사
Friday, September 5, 2025
Officials and international professionals gathered in central Seoul on Thursday to debate a question that has become increasingly urgent for the Korean capital — how to not only attract global talent but also make the city a place where they want to stay.
gather: 모이다
attract: 끌어들이다, 유치하다
해외 인재와 공무원들이 목요일(9월 4일) 서울 중구 시청에 모여, 서울이 해외 인재를 단순히 끌어들이는 것을 넘어 지속적으로 머물고 싶어하는 도시로 만들기 위한 방안을 논의했다.
“Seoul has gained worldwide visibility through Netflix hits like ‘Squid Game’ and ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’” said Kim Su-deok, director of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Global City Policy Bureau, ahead of a roundtable hosted by the city and the Justice Ministry. “It’s true that Korea, and Seoul, have become appealing options. But the real question is whether Seoul is attractive as a place to study, work and start a business.”
worldwide visibility: 세계적인 주목, 관심
서울시와 법무부가 공동 주최한 라운드테이블에 앞서, 김수덕 서울시 글로벌도시정책관은, “넷플릭스 히트작 ‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’나 ‘오징어 게임’을 통해 서울은 세계적인 주목을 받고 있다”며 “그만큼 대한민국과 서울의 매력도가 높아지는 것은 사실이다”고 말했다. 김 정책관은 “이에 반해 과연 해외 인재가 서울에 와서 공부하고, 취업하고, 창업하기에 매력도가 있는지, 이런게 우리가 노력을 해야 될 부분이 아닐까 싶다”고 덧붙였다.
Kim added that competition for skilled workers is intensifying worldwide and that Korea joined the race relatively late, making it all the more important to expand programs like Thursday’s event, held under the theme “Hearing the Voice of Global Talent.” During the session, officials from the Justice Ministry and the city government laid out their strategies for attracting and retaining foreign professionals. Eight expatriates who have built careers and lives in Korea followed with a panel discussion about their experiences and what more the authorities could do.
lay out: ~을/를 설명하다
retain: 정착시키기다, 유지하다
김 정책관은 이어 글로벌 인재 유치 경쟁이 전 세계적으로 치열해지고 있으며, 한국은 비교적 늦게 뛰어든 만큼 ‘글로벌 인재의 생각을 묻다’라는 주제로 열린 프로그램과 같이, 글로벌 인재의 목소리를 직접 듣고 이를 정책에 반영하는 자리를 확대하는 것이 더욱 중요하다고 덧붙였다. 행사에서는 법무부와 서울시 관계자들이 외국인 전문 인력을 끌어들이고 정착시키기 위한 전략을 설명했으며, 한국에 정착해 경력을 쌓은 외국인 8명이 토론자로 참여해 경험담과 제도 개선에 대한 의견을 공유했다.
Lee Jong-cheol, director of the Justice Ministry’s immigration policy division, argued that easing visa restrictions and creating more tailored pathways for foreign talent has become essential, given Korea’s rapidly aging population, low birthrate and shrinking regional work force.
essential: 필수적인, 중요한
tailored: 맞춤형
이종철 법무부 외국인정책과장은 한국의 급속한 고령화, 저출산, 그리고 지역 노동력 감소를 고려할 때, 비자 규제 완화와 외국인 인재를 위한 맞춤형 진로 조성이 필수적이라고 강조했다.
He pointed out that more than three-quarters of international students in Korea are enrolled in humanities, social sciences or arts programs, which often do not align with the technical qualifications required for existing work visas. That mismatch, he explained, has created “a structural contradiction.” The ministry is therefore considering ways to guarantee that students who excel academically or achieve the highest level in Korean language proficiency can access employment opportunities after graduation. In recent years, the ministry has introduced a series of visa options designed to attract top talent.
align: 정렬되다
mismatch: 불일치
그는 한국에 체류 중인 외국인 유학생의 4분의 3 이상이 인문학, 사회과학, 예술 분야에 등록돼 있으며, 이런 전공은 기존의 취업 비자 요건에 맞지 않는 경우가 많다고 지적했다. 또 이러한 불일치가 ‘구조적 모순’이라고 설명했다. 이에 따라 법무부는 학업 성취도가 우수하거나 한국어 능력 시험에서 최고 등급을 받은 학생이 졸업 후 국내에서 취업 기회를 얻을 수 있도록 보장하는 방안을 검토 중이다. 최근 몇 년간 법무부는 우수 인재 유치를 위한 다양한 비자 제도를 도입해 왔다.
WRITTEN BY CHO JUNG-WOO AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)