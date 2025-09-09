Authorities investigate potential causes of drowning incident involving two elderly haenyeo
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 16:39
Two women in their 70s, both experienced haenyeo (female diver), died near Ilgwang Beach in Gijang County, Busan, on Aug. 23.
Although autopsies concluded they drowned, the fact that the fatal incident occurred in water less than two meters (6.56 feet) deep has raised questions.
According to the Ulsan Coast Guard on Tuesday, the incident is believed to have occurred around 10 a.m. CCTV footage shows the women, wearing wetsuits and carrying nets, diving for about four hours. One diver appears to struggle in the water, and the other seems to try to help — but both end up drowning.
Weather conditions, including wind and waves, were reportedly normal at the time. Some family members of the deceased suggested that the women may have been electrocuted. However, forensic investigators found no evidence of electric shock, and autopsies concluded the cause of death was consistent with drowning.
Investigators are now focusing on the possibility that a cold water zone may have triggered the tragedy. Cold water zones are patches of seawater that are typically around 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit) cooler than the surrounding area. They usually exist in deeper layers of the ocean but can rise suddenly to the surface due to a process called upwelling, often caused by strong winds.
The National Institute of Fisheries Science issued an advisory for the waters off Gijang on Aug. 18, five days before the accident, warning that surface temperatures were 4 to 7 degrees Celsius lower than neighboring areas. The advisory also urged caution for fishing and marine leisure activities due to expected temperature fluctuations from frequent southerly winds.
“Cold water zones are regularly observed off the southern and eastern coasts of Korea between May and August,” an institute official said. “Even when an advisory is already in effect, sudden drops of about 5 degrees can still occur depending on wind conditions.”
Data from the institute showed that surface temperatures off Gijang fluctuated between 17.6 and 20.3 degrees Celsius between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. on the day of the incident — colder than the average cold water bath and with sharp shifts in temperature over a short time.
“The contrast between water and air temperature was also quite large that day,” a Coast Guard official said. “Considering the older age of the victims, we believe these environmental conditions may have contributed to the accident.” A more detailed autopsy is being conducted by the National Forensic Service, with results expected within two weeks.
“When trained divers unexpectedly enter a cold water zone, blood vessels and muscles contract, leading to rapid fatigue,” said Lee Sang-seok, a team leader with the Nakdong River water rescue team under the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters. “Even in full gear, it's extremely taxing. For elderly individuals, extra caution is needed when cold water advisories are in place.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM MIN-JU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)