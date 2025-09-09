 Car crash causes blackout in Gimpo
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 19:45
Emergency personnel respond to a car crash at an intersection in Masan-dong, Gimpo, Gyeonggi, around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 9. [GIMPO FIRE STATION]

A man in his 70s caused a blackout in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday after crashing his car into a transformer.
 
The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. at an intersection in Masan-dong, Gimpo, according to the Gimpo Fire Station. The man’s sedan crossed over a traffic island and struck a roadside transformer.
 

No injuries were reported, but the impact caused a temporary power outage affecting 976 households in a nearby apartment complex and the Gimpo Life Gym, resulting in inconvenience for residents.
 
The driver reportedly attempted to change lanes before veering off the road. He told police that his brakes failed. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the crash.
 
Korea Electric Power Corporation launched emergency repairs and restored electricity to the apartment complex within about 30 minutes. However, the blackout at the sports complex persisted.
 
Police confirmed it was a single-vehicle accident and that no additional damage was reported.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
