Covid wave could last through September and spike during Chuseok, health authorities worry
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 20:04
The Covid-19 wave, which health authorities had expected would ease by the end of August, is now projected to persist through September, raising concerns that infections could rise further during the Chuseok holidays next month. Experts cite increased in-person contact due to school reopenings and a decline in personal precautions as reasons for the prolonged spread.
A total of 399 patients were admitted to 221 sample hospitals nationwide during the 35th week of the year, from Aug. 24 to 30, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations have risen for nine consecutive weeks since the 26th week, when 63 patients were recorded from June 22 to 28. The virus detection rate stood at 37.7 percent in the 35th week, up 5.1 percentage points from the previous week, while wastewater surveillance has also shown a steady rise in viral concentration since late June.
The KDCA initially predicted that the wave would peak in August before gradually subsiding. Last week, however, the agency revised its outlook, saying the current wave is expected to continue through September. A KDCA official said that recent analysis has shown that “contrary to earlier expectations, the wave will last through this month, partly due to increased sources of community transmission,” although the rise in patients has slowed to a manageable pace.
The number of hospitalized patients in the 35th week is the highest this year, but still far below last year’s peak of 1,441 in the 33rd week.
The upcoming Chuseok holidays — which begin on Oct. 3 and last through Oct. 9 — are expected to be a major test, as mass travel across the country and overseas trips could create favorable conditions for transmission.
"Many infections are going undetected in community surveillance, making it difficult to predict the timing and scale of the peak," said Eom Joong-sik, an infectious disease specialist at Gachon University Gil Medical Center. "The heavy travel expected during Chuseok could worsen the outbreak, especially if new variants circulating abroad are brought into the country."
Older people and immunocompromised individuals remain the most vulnerable if the current wave drags on. As of the 35th week, people aged 65 and older accounted for 60.6 percent of hospitalized patients this year, compared to 10.1 percent among those aged 19 to 49.
Health experts stressed the importance of preventive measures and vaccinations for high-risk groups. Free inoculations will be available starting Oct. 15.
“Most elderly patients currently hospitalized had not received a vaccine in the past two to three years,” Eom said. “Those who had a shot within the last year tended to experience only mild illness. Seniors who have not yet been vaccinated this year should make sure to do so.”
A KDCA official added that high-risk individuals should avoid attending large indoor gatherings in poorly ventilated spaces and should ensure regular ventilation.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
