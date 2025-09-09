 Gas leak at Incheon factory hospitalizes 22 workers
Gas leak at Incheon factory hospitalizes 22 workers

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 17:22 Updated: 09 Sep. 2025, 17:42
Firefighters check the scene after a gas leak at a semiconductor parts factory in Michuhol District, Incheon, on Sept. 9. [INCHEON FIRE SERVICES]

Firefighters check the scene after a gas leak at a semiconductor parts factory in Michuhol District, Incheon, on Sept. 9. [INCHEON FIRE SERVICES]

 
A gas leak occurred at a factory in Michuhol District, Incheon, on Tuesday, injuring 22 workers.
 
A report was filed at around 2:35 p.m. that gas had leaked during a chemical process at a facility in Dohwa-dong, according to the Incheon Fire Service.
 

A total of 18 workers at the site were transported to nearby hospitals, while four more received emergency treatment before being hospitalized, officials said.
 
About 120 nearby workers evacuated on their own immediately after the accident.
 
The fire department dispatched 47 personnel and 29 apparatuses to the site to secure the area.
 
Fire authorities who arrived at the scene found that a chemical reaction was underway in a tanker and maintained a safety perimeter until neutralizing agents arrived.
 
The Michuhol District Office issued a disaster alert text, advising residents in Dohwa-dong to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities due to the gas leak.
 
Authorities believe the incident occurred when chloric acid was mistakenly injected into a hydrochloric acid tank, causing a chemical reaction and releasing gas. The exact cause and scale of the damage remain under investigation.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
