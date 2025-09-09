 High schooler arrested for alleged attempt to kidnap elementary school student
High schooler arrested for alleged attempt to kidnap elementary school student

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 16:05
Gwangmyeong Police Station [GYEONGGI NAMBU PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY]

Police arrested a high school student on Monday for allegedly trying to kidnap an elementary student in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi.
 
Gwangmyeong police arrested the male teenager on charges of attempted abduction of a minor shortly after the incident was reported on Monday and started questioning on Tuesday, the precinct said.
 

The high school student is accused of following the female elementary school student out of an elevator in an apartment building before covering her mouth and trying to drag her away at around 4:20 p.m. on Monday.
 
The teenager fled after the young girl started crying and fought back, according to police.
 
The alleged victim's parents reported the incident to police after checking CCTV footage in the apartment. The suspect was apprehended at his home at 9:45 p.m. the same day.
 
A police official said questioning began at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
 
"We plan to determine the specific motive behind the alleged crime," the official said.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags korea gwangmyeong gyeonggi kidnap

