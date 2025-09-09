Korea's consumer safety watchdog issues warning for Tiger Balm, Yadom, other herbal remedies
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 14:42
Popular herbal oils that many travelers purchase in Thailand — including Tiger Balm and inhalers known as Yadom — contain ingredients that can cause skin irritation and allergic reactions, the Korea Consumer Agency announced on Tuesday.
The agency tested 15 herbal oil products sold in Korea. Most contained limonene and linalool, fragrance ingredients often used in cosmetics. By law, rinse-off cosmetics must list these substances if they exceed 0.001 percent, and air fresheners if they exceed 0.01 percent.
However, none of the 15 products tested listed the substances on their labels. In skin-applied products, limonene was detected at levels ranging from 0.02 to 2.88 percent in 11 items, while linalool was detected at 0.01 to 0.62 percent in nine items. Among the four inhaled products, both substances were present at concentrations ranging from 0.01 to 0.74 percent.
Menthol, which creates a cooling sensation, was found at high levels in all products. While Korea places no restrictions on menthol use in food or cosmetics, the European Union bans peppermint oil as a main ingredient for infants under two years old, citing risks such as apnea and convulsions.
The tested products contained menthol ranging from 10.0 to 84.8 percent, raising concerns about infant safety.
By product, Tiger Balm Relief contained 0.03 percent linalool, 0.54 percent limonene and 12.8 percent menthol. The Thai Peppermint Field Original Mint inhaler contained 0.74 percent linalool, 0.72 percent limonene and 60.3 percent menthol. The Pastel Yadom Pocket Inhaler Original had the highest menthol content at 84.8 percent.
Ten products, including Golden Star Herbal Balm, were also found to have exaggerated advertising claims suggesting medical benefits such as relieving muscle pain or rhinitis.
The Korea Consumer Agency recommended that manufacturers include warning labels for allergenic ingredients and infant safety, and correct misleading ads that may make the products appear to be medicines. The companies agreed to comply, and the agency said it will request relevant ministries to enhance oversight of herbal oil products.
“When purchasing herbal oil products either overseas or in Korea, consumers should carefully check ingredient and efficacy labeling,” the agency said. “Products with high menthol content should not be used on infants.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
