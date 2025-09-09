Chinese national arrested for illegal entry attempt via rubber boat in Jeju Island

Poll reveals disappointment among Koreans over recent U.S. detentions at factory

Korea's consumer safety watchdog issues warning for Tiger Balm, Yadom, other herbal remedies

Police arrest man for alleged abduction of unconscious woman

Middle school boxer in coma after national championship bout, father blames organizers for poor response

Related Stories

Oh and Im are ready to fight to the top in Tokyo

2 Japanese fighters on same card die from brain injuries

Fight night

Who is Im Ae-ji, the first Korean woman to win an Olympic boxing medal?

‘I refuse to be defeated’: How a harsh immigrant childhood molded a boxing star