Nearly 6 in 10 Koreans disappointed in U.S. gov't over Georgia ICE raid

About 60 percent of Koreans are disappointed by a recent crackdown by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Georgia that led to the arrests of hundreds of Korean nationals, a poll showed Tuesday.According to the Realmeter survey, 59.2 percent of the respondents expressed disappointment as they described the measures "excessive," when asked about Thursday's raid at a battery plant construction site that left some 300 Koreans detained.Meanwhile, 30.7 percent said the measures were "inevitable" and that they understood the U.S. government, while 10.2 percent replied that they did not know.The large-scale raid at the site operated by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution has stirred outrage in Korea as U.S. immigration authorities released video footage of many workers being screened, shackled with handcuffs and metal chains, and loaded onto an "inmate transport" vehicle.The Korean government is currently making preparations to bring the detained nationals back home via a chartered plane.The survey was conducted on 508 adults Monday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.Yonhap