Pharma company accused of euthanizing adopted dogs for dissection, animal testing

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 10:03
The dog adopted by an animal pharmaceutical company based in Iksan, North Jeolla [BEAGLE RESCUE NETWORK]

An animal pharmaceutical company based in Iksan, North Jeolla, is under investigation after being accused of euthanizing adopted dogs and using their corpses for dissection practice.
 
Beagle Rescue Network, an animal advocacy group, said Monday it had filed a complaint against the company for allegedly violating the Animal Protection Act and the Laboratory Animal Act.
 

According to the group, the company adopted three dogs in August last year from a privately run shelter in Jeongeup, North Jeolla, which is not operated by the government. The company reportedly told the shelter that it would treat the dogs — which were at risk of euthanasia due to leg injuries — and find them new homes.
 
However, the group claims that the company euthanized two of the three dogs and used their remains as cadavers for dissection practice. The third dog was reportedly adopted by an employee at a veterinary hospital operated by the firm.
 
The company is also suspected of adopting stray animals from another shelter in Gunsan, North Jeolla, euthanizing them and using them for animal testing.
 
Authorities in North Jeolla have filed a separate police report against both the company and the Gunsan shelter following an inspection.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
