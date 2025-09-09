Police arrest man for alleged abduction of unconscious woman
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 15:04
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of abduction after he picked up an unconscious woman from a street in Seoul and drove off with her, police said Tuesday.
The Gangnam Police Precinct in southern Seoul said it took the man into custody on charges of abducting the woman.
Police said the man placed the woman, who appeared intoxicated and unconscious, into his car around 4:40 a.m. on a major road in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam District.
Officers responded after receiving a report that a drunk friend had gone missing. They located the suspect in Seocho District around 7 a.m. and took him into custody.
The suspect and the victim did not know each other, police said.
Authorities are investigating the man’s motive and the circumstances of the incident.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
