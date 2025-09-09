 Police arrest man for alleged abduction of unconscious woman
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police arrest man for alleged abduction of unconscious woman

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 15:04
Gangnam Police Station [YONHAP]

Gangnam Police Station [YONHAP]

 
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of abduction after he picked up an unconscious woman from a street in Seoul and drove off with her, police said Tuesday.
 
The Gangnam Police Precinct in southern Seoul said it took the man into custody on charges of abducting the woman.
 

Related Article

 
Police said the man placed the woman, who appeared intoxicated and unconscious, into his car around 4:40 a.m. on a major road in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam District.
 
Officers responded after receiving a report that a drunk friend had gone missing. They located the suspect in Seocho District around 7 a.m. and took him into custody.
 
The suspect and the victim did not know each other, police said.
 
Authorities are investigating the man’s motive and the circumstances of the incident.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Unconscious Woman Man Korea Drunk

More in Social Affairs

Middle school boxer in coma after national championship bout, father blames organizers for poor response

Police arrest man for alleged abduction of unconscious woman

Korea's consumer safety watchdog issues warning for Tiger Balm, Yadom, other herbal remedies

Poll reveals disappointment among Koreans over recent U.S. detentions at factory

Chinese national arrested for illegal entry attempt via rubber boat in Jeju Island

Related Stories

Actor Oh In-hye hospitalized after being found unconscious at home

'Street Woman Fighter 2' aims to exceed first season's success

'World of Street Woman Fighter' takes the battle global

Driver kills passenger, driver of another car while reportedly under the influence in Incheon crash

Man arrested for stalking and drunk driving
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)