Woman, young son found dead in home in Jeju
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 18:37
A woman and her young son were found dead in their home in Jeju City on Monday, prompting a police investigation.
The two were discovered at around 7:38 a.m. Monday in a residence in Samdo-dong, Jeju City, according to the Jeju Dongbu Police Precinct on Tuesday.
A child care helper found them and notified the woman’s husband, who then called emergency services. A note was found at the scene.
Police said they have requested autopsies from the National Forensic Service and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
