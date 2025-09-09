 Woman, young son found dead in home in Jeju
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Woman, young son found dead in home in Jeju

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 18:37
[JOONGANG ILBO]

[JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A woman and her young son were found dead in their home in Jeju City on Monday, prompting a police investigation.
 
The two were discovered at around 7:38 a.m. Monday in a residence in Samdo-dong, Jeju City, according to the Jeju Dongbu Police Precinct on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

A child care helper found them and notified the woman’s husband, who then called emergency services. A note was found at the scene.
 
Police said they have requested autopsies from the National Forensic Service and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.




If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.   


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Jeju suicide deaths police investigation

More in Social Affairs

Covid wave could last through September and spike during Chuseok, health authorities worry

Car crash causes blackout in Gimpo

Korea's higher education spending lags behind OECD average

Dreaming of a job: Recruiters meet candidates at 2025 Gyeongbuk Dream Festa

JYP founder to lead new presidential pop culture committee

Related Stories

How three officers saved a woman from a 19-story fall: 'Please hold on'

Former students remember late teacher in Jeju, call for protection against parents' harassment

Police investigate decomposed body found in alley in Gwangju

Police launch probe into leaking of U.S. college entrance exam answers

Who’s responsible for police officer suicides?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)