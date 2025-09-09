Worker killed in Siheung construction site accident
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 18:49
A subcontracted worker was killed in an accident at a new apartment construction site in Siheung, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday.
The incident occurred at 3:34 p.m. at the Prugio The Ocean apartment site on Turtle Island in Jeongwang-dong, Siheung, according to police. The worker was struck during crane operations and died at the scene.
Police said the accident happened when a crane operator was moving a steel staircase from the 26th-floor rooftop and it hit the worker.
Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident, questioning witnesses and those involved.
