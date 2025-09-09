 Worker killed in Siheung construction site accident
Worker killed in Siheung construction site accident

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 18:49
A view of Turtle Island in Jeongwang-dong, Siheung [SIHEUNG CITY GOVERNMENT]

A subcontracted worker was killed in an accident at a new apartment construction site in Siheung, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday.
 
The incident occurred at 3:34 p.m. at the Prugio The Ocean apartment site on Turtle Island in Jeongwang-dong, Siheung, according to police. The worker was struck during crane operations and died at the scene.
 

Police said the accident happened when a crane operator was moving a steel staircase from the 26th-floor rooftop and it hit the worker.
 
Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident, questioning witnesses and those involved. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Siheung death construction worker police

