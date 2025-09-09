 Just put it in first…
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 09:20
 
The government reorganization plan is a massive and unwieldy task, comparable to forcing an elephant into a refrigerator. Despite its scale and complexity, the ruling Democratic Party is determined to push the overhaul forward, showing little sign of slowing down. Critics warn that political momentum is being prioritized over practical planning and broad consensus. [PARK YONG_SEOK}
