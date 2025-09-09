That didn't last long

Korea’s founding myth of Dangun, where a bear became human by eating garlic and mugwort, has been evoked in political imagery. On Sept. 8, President Lee Jae Myung met with ruling and opposition leaders, including Democratic Party chairman Jung Chung-rae and People Power Party chairman Jang Dong-hyuk, raising hopes for cooperation. Yet just one day later, on Sept. 9, Jung denounced the opposition in a fiery National Assembly speech, prompting Jang to accuse him of declaring war. The swift reversal underscored the fragility of bipartisan unity. [PARK YONG-SEOK]