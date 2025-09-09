Incheon marks 75 years since landing operation

Soon Incheon commemorates a day when the land, sea and sky come together for a historic purpose — the anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operation.On Sept. 15, 1950, the landing off Incheon’s coast turned the tide of the Korean War. It demonstrated humanity’s collective struggle for freedom and peace. Without the sacrifice and courage of young soldiers from 22 nations under the United Nations flag, the Republic of Korea would not exist as it does today.We must remember the naval intelligence unit members who gave their lives to light the beacon at Palmido and the residents of Wolmido, who lost their homes in the bombardment. The operation was carried out by 75,000 troops, 261 naval vessels, and many others working in the shadows. Their devotion made possible what is often described as a miracle. The freedom and prosperity we now enjoy are rooted in their sacrifice and courage.Incheon has since risen from wartime devastation to become a center of peace and cooperation in Northeast Asia. Incheon International Airport and Incheon Port connect Korea to the world, while Songdo International City brings together international organizations to address global challenges. This transformation was built on the sacrifices of the veterans who fought here. Incheon is now embracing its role as an “International Peace City” and is moving toward its goal of becoming a global top 10 city.The city does more than look back. On this 75th anniversary, Incheon has invited delegations and veterans from eight participating nations to return. By welcoming them, the city seeks to honor their service, share the values of peace with the world and ensure that these memories are passed on. A wide range of academic forums, cultural events and citizen-led programs will serve both as a reminder of past pain and as an expression of hope for the future.We are determined to uphold the values of remembrance and respect. The anniversary of the landing will grow into an international festival of peace and reconciliation, rooted in gratitude for the nations that joined the operation.As heirs to this history, we will convey the spirit of sacrifice to younger generations and work with overseas Korean communities to share it globally. As practitioners of peace, we will strengthen international cooperation through Incheon International Airport and Incheon Port, contribute to stability on the Korean Peninsula and expand networks of solidarity with other free and democratic cities around the world.The miracle at sea 75 years ago laid the foundation for today’s Korea. Incheon now seeks to carry forward that legacy to realize its vision of “Incheon’s Dream, Korea’s Future.” The city will continue its journey as a leading global city, once again singing of hope alongside the world.