Sharks off Korea’s east coast signal warming seas

“Da-dum, da-dum.” Two simple, ominous notes. A triangular fin slices the water. A massive set of jaws bursts from the surface, and the screen turns red.This was the terror of “Jaws,” Steven Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster that redefined Hollywood. The story of a shark stalking humans, the dramatic camerawork, and John Williams’ unforgettable score created a cultural phenomenon.Last summer, as the film reached its 50th anniversary, international media revisited behind-the-scenes stories. The Washington Post highlighted the so-called “Jaws effect,” arguing that the film had contributed to sharp declines in shark populations. Fear of sharks spread worldwide, boosting fishing tournaments and weakening government protections. While humans kill an estimated 100 million sharks each year, sharks kill, on average, seven people annually. The fear was disproportionate. Yet the movie also sparked conservation movements. Wendy Benchley, widow of author Peter Benchley, said the film “became a powerful tool for shark preservation and marine protection.”Coincidentally, Korea had its own shark stories this past summer. On July 10, a two-meter (6.6-foot) blue shark circled a fishing boat three kilometers (1.9 miles) off Anmok Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon. A week later, a shortfin mako shark was caught off Daejin Port in Goseong County, Gangwon. In April, a three-meter, 229-kilogram (505-pound) mako was trapped in nets near Hupo Port in Uljin County, North Gyeongsang.The National Institute of Fisheries Science reports that 49 shark species inhabit Korean waters. Until the 2000s, sightings were mostly in the warmer, shallower seas to the south and west. Recently, however, more have appeared in the East Sea. Reports of accidental catch or sightings increased from one in 2022 to 15 in 2023, 44 last year, and 29 so far this year.It would be reassuring to say sharks have returned because ecosystems are recovering. But experts attribute the surge to rising sea temperatures. Warmer currents have brought species such as mackerel and yellowtail, prey that attract sharks northward. Stomachs of captured sharks confirm this, with warm-water fish frequently found inside.The seas around the Korean Peninsula are known as some of the fastest-warming waters on earth. A June report by the World Meteorological Organization found that average sea surface temperatures in Asian waters rose 0.24 degrees Celsius (0.43 degrees Fahrenheit) per decade from 1982 to 2024, nearly double the global average of 0.13 degrees. The East Sea stands out. Its average surface temperature, up to 10 meters deep, reached a record 18.84 degrees last year. From 1968 to 2024, surface temperatures in Korean waters climbed 1.58 degrees on average, but the East Sea warmed by 2.04 degrees.Warmer seas affect more than fisheries and tourism. Scientists warn that oceans, long considered a buffer against climate change, may now accelerate it. Since the Industrial Revolution, the oceans have absorbed one-third of greenhouse gas emissions and 90 percent of excess heat. Rising temperatures weaken that role and fuel extreme weather.This summer, Korea has seen the consequences. Heat waves pushed temperatures past 40 degrees. Rainstorms dumped up to 200 millimeters in an hour. Record-breaking tropical nights and alternating floods and droughts devastated communities. The Korea Meteorological Administration attributed the extremes to higher sea surface temperatures that expanded the North Pacific high-pressure system. The hot seas pushed the system northward, prolonging heat over the peninsula, while vapor-rich air produced unstable conditions and torrential rain.Experts argue that rising sea temperatures intensify not only marine changes but also extreme weather events such as heat waves and floods. They call for stronger climate warning systems, disaster preparedness, and carbon reduction strategies.In “Jaws,” the police chief urged the closing of the beach after the first attack, but the mayor prioritized tourism revenue. The result was bloodshed. Last month, Gangwon Province announced funding for shark nets at its beaches to reassure swimmers. Safety measures are needed. Yet unlike the film, Korea’s real threat is not sharks but the escalating climate crisis.Sharks in the East Sea may be nature’s warning that the ocean is heating, and the planet is in danger. As Cho Chun-ho, former director of the National Institute of Meteorological Sciences, warned, “If the climate changes, and we do not, the world will only burn hotter.”