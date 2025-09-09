The state must protect the right to hear

How many people know that Sept. 9 is “Ear Day”? The Korean Society of Otorhinolaryngology designated the date in 1962, noting that the Korean word for nine sounds similar to “ear” and that the number’s shape resembles the human ear.I first learned about Ear Day in 2017 when I encountered Snail of Love, a nonprofit organization that supports cochlear implant surgeries and promotes self-reliance for individuals with hearing loss. Until then, I had spent two decades as a chief executive officer, focused on management. A chance introduction drew me to the group’s work, and eventually I became its chair.According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Korea has about 2.64 million registered persons with disabilities. Those with physical disabilities account for 43.7 percent, followed by those with hearing disabilities at 16.8 percent. Unlike many other conditions, hearing loss can be overcome with appropriate support. Small acts of interest and care can open possibilities for those living with hearing loss.There is another reason society must pay attention. In 2023, hearing loss represented 31.2 percent of all newly registered disabilities, the highest among all categories. This shows it is no longer an issue that affects only others. Among the different types of hearing loss, congenital and sudden hearing impairments can often be addressed with cochlear implant surgery. Data from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service indicate that approximately 13,500 people in Korea received cochlear implants in 2022. Including those who underwent surgery without insurance coverage, the figure is estimated at around 26,000.Cochlear implants, however, are not a one-time solution. The external device must be replaced regularly and requires careful maintenance. Costs are high. The average price of an external processor is about 10 million won, and for patients who require implants in both ears, the cost doubles. Because the external component is worn on the head, it is exposed to moisture and vulnerable to loss or damage.Yet government support for these external devices is almost nonexistent. Current health insurance rules cover the cost of surgery once, but patients must bear the burden of replacing the external devices. One mother in Chilgok, North Gyeongsang, whose four of five children have hearing disabilities, spoke of the hardship caused each time the replacement cycle came due. Her story is a heavy reminder of the gaps in support.Other advanced economies take a different approach. In the United States, Britain, Australia and Japan, governments cover the full cost of replacement every five years. They view cochlear implants not simply as medical equipment but as essential tools for guaranteeing the right to pursue happiness. By ensuring that people with hearing loss can continue to hear, they protect a basic human right.A 2022 survey by Snail of Love of 657 cochlear implant users found that 73 percent had experienced device failure or declining performance but had postponed replacement due to the cost. Many endure discomfort and, in severe cases, return to a silent world. Nonprofits provide help, but the scale of need goes far beyond what private groups can manage.As Korea advances to the ranks of developed nations, it must update its policies. The government should revise regulations so that they cover a share of replacement costs. Each year, about 700 people replace their external processors. If the state covered 40 percent of the cost every five years, the required annual budget would be less than 3 billion won. In the context of disability welfare spending, this is a modest sum, but for people with hearing loss, it would make a decisive difference in quality of life.Children who regained hearing through Snail of Love have gone on to play musical instruments and perform on stage. Each performance is moving. Hearing a parent’s voice say “good morning,” or the sound of birdsong, are simple experiences but also fundamental rights. Replacing cochlear implant processors should no longer be seen as an optional medical service but as a vital part of the life cycle of welfare.I call on the new government, which has pledged to put citizen sovereignty and happiness first, to take bold steps. It is time to ensure that the right to hear is guaranteed as part of national responsibility.