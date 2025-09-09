Welcome Meeting Between Ruling and Opposition Leaders Must Not End as a Handshake Show

President Lee Jae Myung met with Democratic Party (DP) and People Power Party (PPP) leaders on Monday, producing rare images of smiles and handshakes across party lines. It was a refreshing moment in politics, which is often dominated by harsh words. Democratic Party Chair Jung Chung-rae, who previously refused to shake hands with the opposition, greeted People Power Party Chair Jang Dong-hyeok for the first time.“That looks good,” President Lee remarked as they shook hands.The meeting featured diagnoses and suggestions that could be considered model answers for today’s political landscape. Lee said, “We may fight and compete, but when it comes to the interests of the nation and the people, we should be able to speak with one voice.” He echoed Jang’s words, saying, “I fully agree that we must stop politics that destroy and embrace politics where everyone can live together.” Lee also gave Jang an additional chance to speak, a gesture noted by observers. To Jung, the president said, “As the governing party, you already hold more, so I hope you can yield a little more,” to which Jung replied, “I will.”The challenge is that Korea’s political reality rarely matches these model answers. Few citizens likely expect the goodwill to translate into genuine cooperation. Even during the exchange of pleasantries, political flashpoints loomed. Among them were bills to extend a special counsel and create a special tribunal for insurrection.Jang argued, “What the people want now is a president, not another special prosecutor. Please exercise the power of reconsideration over such bills.” Jung countered, quoting French writer Albert Camus, that “to not punish today’s crimes is to embolden tomorrow’s criminals,” and insisted that Korea must uphold a principle of zero tolerance for insurrection and treason.Still, the parties did agree to form a joint consultative body on economic issues affecting livelihoods. The proposal came from Jang and was accepted by both Lee and Jung. With security and diplomatic pressures mounting — including the detention of Korean workers at a U.S. plant in Georgia just before the meeting — Lee stressed the need for unity in advancing the national interest.The meeting should not end as a “handshake show.” If the DP and PPP use the new framework to build constructive dialogue, it can mark a first step toward a more responsible politics.