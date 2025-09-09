Giants' Lee Jung-hoo belts eighth homer of season

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants homered for the first time in 20 days and finished with three hits to help his team beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-5 on Monday.The 27-year-old center fielder went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored at Oracle Park in San Francisco.Lee gave the Giants an early spark in the second inning when he drove a 74-mile-per-hour curveball from right-hander Nabil Crismatt over the right field wall for a two-run shot.It was Lee's eighth homer of the season and the 10th of his MLB career. His last home run came on Aug. 20 against the San Diego Padres.Lee followed up his home run with a single to right field in the fourth inning, securing his multihit game.With the score tied 4-4 in the sixth inning, Lee attempted a surprise bunt on the first pitch from left-handed reliever Brandyn Garcia. The ball went between the pitcher, catcher and third baseman, leading to a crucial error by catcher Gabriel Moreno and loading the bases for the Giants.The Giants capitalized on the opportunity, scoring five runs in the inning.Lee's performance raised his season batting average from .267 to .271.Yonhap