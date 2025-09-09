KBO playoff race intensifies as teams vie for top positions
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 17:10
The race to clinch a top-five finish in the KBO is entering its final stretch — and it’s anyone’s game. With just around 15 games remaining for each team, even predicting tomorrow’s standings is a challenge. The competition is so tight that the final rankings may not be confirmed until the last pitch of the regular season.
In the battle for first place, the LG Twins have secured the upper hand. Although the Hanwha Eagles were the first to reach 50 wins, the Twins beat them to 60 and 70, putting them within striking distance of the pennant. The Twins currently maintain a five-game lead over Hanwha, with a magic number of 12.
The Twins’ dominance since July has come from a well-balanced roster. The team boasts a league-best .302 batting average in the second half and leads in team earned run average (ERA) at 3.21. Their starting rotation has been particularly effective, earning 16 wins and a 2.78 ERA over the last 40 games — an impressive feat given the absence of a standout ace like the Eagles’ Cody Ponce, with 16 wins, or Ryan Weiss, 14 wins. Instead, the Twins rely on a consistent five-man rotation, led by Yonny Chirinos with 12 wins.
Domestic starters Im Chan-kyu, Song Seung-ki, and Son Joo-young have contributed 11, 10, and 9 wins, respectively. Recent addition Anders Tolhurst has won all four of his starts, drawing praise from manager Yeom Kyung-yup.
Meanwhile, the Hanwha Eagles, now the chasers rather than the chased, are at a critical crossroads. With the gap behind the Twins remaining stubbornly wide, the team must decide whether to continue pushing for first place or pivot toward preparing for the playoffs from second. This week’s five games may prove decisive — starting with a two-game series against the Lotte Giants in Busan on Tuesday, followed by three home games against the Kiwoom Heroes beginning Friday.
The fight for third is also intensifying. Once uncertain of even making the playoffs, the SSG Landers and Samsung Lions are now eyeing a direct ticket to the semifinals thanks to recent surges.
The Landers, currently third, are riding an offensive hot streak, going 7-3 over their last 10 games with a team batting average of .311. Veteran slugger Choi Jeong is heating up, and the power-hitting lineup of Han Yoo-seom, Ko Myeong-jun, and Ryu Hyo-seung is firing on all cylinders.
The Lions, now in fourth, are equally formidable. Their strength lies in the bullpen, which has posted a stellar 1.41 ERA over the past 10 games. Channeling their old-school “defensive baseball,” the Lions are aiming to leap into third.
But the fiercest battleground may be fifth place — the last ticket to the postseason. True to its nickname as the “last train” to the playoffs, the fight is neck and neck between the KT Wiz, Lotte Giants and NC Dinos. Just half a game separates the Wiz and Giants, and only two games lie between the Giants and Dinos, meaning a single win or loss could flip the standings. With everything on the line, all three teams are expected to go all in — possibly even using starting pitchers as relievers in do-or-die matchups.
Amid the heated playoff race, KBO attendance has also reached new heights. As of Monday, over 10.99 million fans have flocked to stadiums, surpassing last year’s record of 10.88 million. With 11 million virtually guaranteed, some are now eyeing a new benchmark: 12 million.
BY KO BONG-JUN
