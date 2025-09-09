Jeonbuk's '6 billion won man' went from ball boy to beating heart in midfield
WANJU, North Jeolla — Once a ball boy watching his idol from the sidelines, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Kang Sang-yoon is now the core of the team's midfield and drawing comparisons to Park Ji-sung and Lee Jae-sung along the way.
Kang has yet to score in the 2025 season but has delivered four assists. He has established himself as one of Jeonbuk manager Gus Poyet’s most trusted players.
A product of Jeonbuk’s youth team, Kang returned to his boyhood club this year after loan spells at Busan IPark and Suwon FC.
Since his first start in the 2025 K League 1 campaign against the Pohang Steelers on March 16, Jeonbuk have had a smooth start to the season, putting themselves 17 points clear at the top of the table with 19 wins, six draws and three losses as of Tuesday.
"Some critics say Poyet’s approach is like 'long-ball football' that relies on individual talent, but his football is simple, efficient and clearly purposeful," Kang said.
Kang serves as Jeonbuk’s engine, constantly scanning the pitch, maintaining possession and connecting play.
A native of Jeju, he recalled childhood days.
“My parents boiled horse bones for me. In high school, I jumped rope so much in the dorm that I earned the nickname ‘jump-rope ghost,’” he said.
Jeonbuk’s training includes weight‑training rotations after regular practice. Kang completes them all and then adds four sets of 10 pull‑ups. That kind of work ethic earned him the high praise in the football community that he combines Park's work rate with Lee’s awareness.
Park is a Korean footballing legend who spent his glory days at Manchester United from 2005 to 2012. Mainz midfielder Lee is often compared to Park for his diligent movement.
Kang recalled watching Lee train up close as a ball boy for about 18 months in middle school.
“Even now, I read Lee's blog every morning as part of my routine to absorb his mindset,” Kang said.
Drawing comparisons with Park — not just his number 13 shirt and appearance but also his sacrificial style of play — Kang hopes “to become a player who blends the strengths of both Park and Lee.”
Kang earned his first senior cap last month in the EAFF E-1 Football Championship and scored a goal in the match against Hong Kong.
“My father, a taxi driver in Jeju, hung a banner that read ‘My son was called up to the national team’ and included the taxi’s number,” Kang said.
He prefers playing as a central midfielder, but he can also execute a defensive midfielder role, giving Poyet more options.
A recent market‑value assessment by the FIFA-affiliated CIES named Kang the most valuable K League player, estimating his value at 3.4 to 3.9 million euros ($3.9 to 4.5 million).
The rise in value has drawn interest from Europe.
"My teammates tease me by calling me '6 billion won [$4.3 million],'" he said. "Poyet told me that I can succeed in Europe. I want to bring in a big transfer fee before going to Europe, but I will think about winning the K League first."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
