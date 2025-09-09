 Kim Min-jae bracing for physical, skilled Mexico in friendly
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 16:24
Korea's Kim Min-jae, right, vies for the ball during a friendly against the United States at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, on Sept. 6. [AP/YONHAP]

Korea's Kim Min-jae, right, vies for the ball during a friendly against the United States at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, on Sept. 6. [AP/YONHAP]

 
After helping Korea shut down the United States 2-0 in the first of two men's football friendly matches in the United States on the weekend, defender Kim Min-jae is bracing himself for a fresh set of challenges against Mexico this week.
 
"Mexico's attackers are physical and speedy, and they have good individual skills," Kim said in a prematch press conference at Geodis Park in Nashville on Monday, the eve of the match between 23rd-ranked Korea and 13th-ranked Mexico, featuring the likes of Fulham striker Raúl Jiménez.
 

"Of course, it will be important for our attackers to help out on defense," the Bayern Munich center back continued. "But we as defenders have to cover each other's backs, especially when one of us jumps into the attack."
 
Kim did a great job of that in the U.S. match as the defensive anchor in head coach Hong Myung-bo's back-three system, using his physicality and speed to foil one U.S. opportunity after another, while also leaning on his offensive skills to generate chances at the other end.
 
"I've played in both back-three and back-four setups at my club," he said. "Of the three center backs, I play in the middle, and I am responsible for space behind the line and defensive recovery. Chemistry with some new faces will be crucial."
 
Kim is playing for the national team for the first time in 2025. He last donned the Korean colors in November of last year for World Cup qualifiers, and missed action in March and June due to lingering injuries.
 
"I am always happy to be with the national team," Kim said. "I always put on this uniform with a sense of responsibility. And I am having a blast."

Yonhap
