Korea coach sees Mexico friendly as good test before World Cup

For their second friendly match during their U.S. trip, Korea will be in for a tough fight against 13th-ranked Mexico, with a big Mexican contingent expected in the stands in Tennessee.And it's exactly the kind of test that Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo wants for his team as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Mexico will be a co-host alongside the United States and Canada."I am pleased to be playing a team as strong as Mexico," Hong said at Geodis Park in Nashville on Monday (local time), the eve of the match. Hong's 23rd-ranked Korea defeated world No. 15, the United States, 2-0 on Saturday in New Jersey."After the U.S. match, it's another opportunity to see how competitive our players can be," the coach continued. "Our players have not fully recovered because it's only been two days since the previous match, but we will keep an eye on their physical conditions until the last minute and decide our lineup."Hong's experimentation with the back-three formation, which began in July as the coach sought to give his team an extra tactical option, had its finest moment in the U.S. match, with Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae in particular submitting an excellent effort on both ends.Hong, while acknowledging his players' success with the back-three system, did not tip his hand about his approach for the Mexico match."I haven't decided on our formation yet," he said. "How we build up for attack is more important than formations."Korea will be without playmaking midfielder Lee Jae-sung, who suffered a hamstring injury early in the second half against the United States. Lee had set up Son Heung-min's opening goal and started the play that resulted in the team's second goal during the first half."It's really unfortunate we won't have Lee Jae-sung around. He's someone who plays a really important role for our team," Hong said of the player who will return to his German club, Mainz 05, with 99 caps under his belt. "I hope to see him back on the pitch as soon as possible."The U.S. match featured a massive Korean crowd that many players said made the occasion feel like a home game for them. When told of the possibility that Mexican fans may outnumber Korean supporters this time, Hong said it will be "a great experience" for his team."This will feel like a tough away match for us," the coach added. "And for our younger players in particular, facing a strong opponent away from home will be a great learning experience."With Mexico coming off a goalless draw against Japan on the weekend, head coach Javier Aguirre said Monday he will demand better effort from his side against Korea."Basically, I want us to play better, to be more daring, not to shy away in certain areas of the pitch and to do a better job maintaining our defensive structure while moving forward," Aguirre said. "We only had one shot on target against Japan. We have to be more courageous on the attack. We tend not to take risks in easy situations and expect the opponent to make mistakes. In moments when we could have pushed forward, we were held back by our mental blocks. I think the quality of our play will be more important than the final score."Aguirre predicted a difficult match against Korea, saying they are "very similar" with Japan both tactically and physically, but are more aggressive "in a good way.""I liked the Korean team when I saw them play against the U.S. They're very well coached. They're used to physical battles and body contact," Aguirre said. "They're a dynamic, fast and aggressive team. Tomorrow's game will be tough, and after a poor performance against Japan, hopefully, we improve."Yonhap