Host Korea reaches finals in men's team, mixed team recurve events at archery worlds

Host Korea advanced to the finals in the men's team and mixed team recurve events at the World Archery Championships on Tuesday.Korea, though, won't be able to accomplish its goal of sweeping all five recurve titles in the southwestern city of Gwangju, as its women's team fell in the semifinals.The men's trio of Kim Woo-jin, Lee Woo-seok and Kim Je-deok knocked off Turkey 6-2 in the round of 16 and then France 5-4 in the quarterfinals, before squeezing past Japan 5-4 in the semifinals at the Gwangju International Archery Center on the first day of the recurve competition.In recurve team events, each archer takes two arrows per set, for a total of six arrows and a maximum score of 60 points per set for each team. Teams earn two points for a set win and one point for a tie. The goal is to reach five points first.Korea and Japan were tied at 4-4 after four sets, and they needed a shoot-off to determine the winner, with each team member shooting one arrow. All three Koreans hit 10s for a perfect 30, while Japan finished with 28.Korea will face the U.S. team of Trenton Cowles, Brady Ellison and Christian Stoddard in Wednesday's final.The Korean trio also combined for the men's team gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.Later Tuesday, Kim Woo-jin advanced to the mixed team final with An San.In mixed team matches, each archer takes two arrows per set for four arrows and a maximum score of 40 points for each team, with scoring the same as in the recurve event.An and Kim defeated the Czech Republic 5-3 in the round of 16 and then the United States 6-0 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, An and Kim traded a point apiece with the German duo of Katharina Bauer and Moritz Wieser in each of the first three sets, before winning the fourth set 40-36 to claim the match 5-3.In Wednesday's final, Korea will face the Spanish team of Elia Canales and Andres Temino Mediel.The Korean women's team of An, Lim Si-hyeon and Kang Chae-young lost to Chinese Taipei 5-4 in their semifinal match, which required a shoot-off after being tied at 4-4 after four sets, and Chinese Taipei beat Korea 28-27.Korea will try to salvage a bronze medal against India on Wednesday.Korea looked poised for the recurve gold medal sweep earlier Tuesday, when it grabbed the top seeds in all disciplines in the qualification rounds while setting two world records — in the mixed team and the women's team events.Kim Woo-jin won the men's individual qualification round with 701 points, with Lee in seventh at 681 points and Kim Je-deok in 11th with 680 points.The men's individual elimination round begins Wednesday, and the round of 16 and beyond will start on Thursday.An came out on top in the women's qualification round with 692 points, while her two teammates, Lim, finished third with 689 points and Kang in fourth with 689 points.The women's individual elimination round starts Thursday, followed by medal matches on Friday, the last day of the competition.All medal matches will take place at the May 18 Democracy Plaza in Gwangju.Earlier in the championships, Korea grabbed one medal in compound, with Choi Yong-hee winning bronze in the men's individual event on Monday.