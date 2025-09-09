Israel strikes in vicinity of three Syrian cities, Syrian media say

Israel struck in the vicinity of Syria's central Homs city, the coastal city of Latakia and the historic city of Palmyra, Syrian state-affiliated media said on Monday.There was no immediate comment from Israel.Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli airstrikes as "a blatant infringement" of its sovereignty and regional stability, saying in a statement on Tuesday they were part of an ongoing series of escalations pursued by Israel against Syrian territory.Syrian media did not elaborate on the size or the impact of the reported strikes.Israel has for years waged a campaign of aerial bombardment that destroyed much of the country's military infrastructure, and this has ramped up since the Israeli war in Gaza. Israel and Syria have recently engaged in U.S.-mediated talks on de-escalating the conflict in southern Syria.Reuters