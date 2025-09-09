Japanese and Chinese nationals among those detained during Georgia ICE raid
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 15:15 Updated: 09 Sep. 2025, 16:39
Three Japanese and nine Chinese nationals were among the 475 undocumented workers detained by U.S. immigration authorities at the construction site of Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution’s battery plant in Georgia, the Nikkei reported Tuesday.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) detained about 300 Koreans along with employees from Japanese and Chinese partner firms, according to the Nikkei, which cited LG Energy Solution.
The report said the three Japanese nationals were employees of a company that manufactures equipment for electric vehicle battery electrode production. It added that authorities also detained eight to nine Chinese nationals affiliated with a battery manufacturing equipment supplier.
A Japanese government official visited the detained Japanese workers on Sunday, the Nikkei said.
A chartered flight is scheduled to depart Incheon International Airport as early as Wednesday morning to transport the detained Korean nationals.
The Boeing 747-8i, which has 368 seats, will be able to carry all of the 300 Koreans at once. The return flight is expected to leave Atlanta on Wednesday evening and arrive at Incheon late in the afternoon on Thursday.
The round-trip charter is expected to cost around 1 billion won ($721,300). LG Energy Solution will cover the cost.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
