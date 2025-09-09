 Japan's LDP to pick new leader on Oct. 4, Takaichi and Koizumi seen as front-runners
Japan's LDP to pick new leader on Oct. 4, Takaichi and Koizumi seen as front-runners

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 20:50
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba adjusts his glasses during a press conference as he announces his resignation, in Tokyo, Japan Sept. 7, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba adjusts his glasses during a press conference as he announces his resignation, in Tokyo, Japan Sept. 7, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will elect a new leader on Oct. 4 to replace outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba after a formal contest rather than a simplified voting procedure, senior party lawmakers said on Tuesday.
 
One senior LDP lawmaker said the full-scale selection procedure may favor Sanae Takaichi, a veteran fiscal dove and right-winger who local media say has decided to run, as well as Farm Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of former premier Junichiro Koizumi. They are among a field likely to include at least five candidates, although neither has announced their candidacy yet.
 

Related Article

 
In the first round of the contest, each LDP lawmaker in the Diet casts one vote, and rank-and-file party members' choices are divided proportionally into a number of votes equal to those of the parliamentarians so that the result reflects the wider views of party members.
 
Takaichi and Koizumi, who gained prominence as Ishiba's farm minister tasked with curbing soaring rice prices, have each run before and placed second and third, respectively, in the leadership contest in September 2024 that was eventually won by Ishiba.
 
Other potential candidates include former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who announced his bid on Monday, as well as Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, according to a source close to the government's top spokesperson.
 
Ishiba announced his resignation on Sunday in the wake of elections that saw his ruling coalition lose its majority in both houses of parliament amid voter anger over the rising cost of living.

Reuters
