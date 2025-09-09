 Real-life 'Succession' ends: Lachlan Murdoch takes control and siblings take cash
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Real-life 'Succession' ends: Lachlan Murdoch takes control and siblings take cash

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 20:40
From left, Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch and James Murdoch arrive at St Bride's Church for the celebration ceremony of the wedding of Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall in London, Saturday, March 5, 2016. [AP/YONHAP]

From left, Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch and James Murdoch arrive at St Bride's Church for the celebration ceremony of the wedding of Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall in London, Saturday, March 5, 2016. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The Murdoch family has reached a deal that will see Rupert Murdoch's politically conservative eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, cement control of the family media empire that includes Fox News and the Wall Street Journal.
 
The agreement, announced on Monday, ends a family brawl over who will control one of the most high-profile global media groups and puts to rest questions of succession within the family after its patriarch's death.
 

Related Article

 
The drama is considered to be one of the inspirations for the television series "Succession" (2018-2023), about the infighting of the members of a media dynasty. Its real-life resolution preserves the conservative tilt of Murdoch's media outlets.
 
Under the deal, Rupert's children James Murdoch, Elisabeth Murdoch and Prudence MacLeod are each expected to receive about $1.1 billion in proceeds, according to a source.
 
They agreed to sell their personal holdings in Fox and News Corp over a period of six months, according to the announcement.
 
Rupert Murdoch arrives at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 5, 2025, in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

Rupert Murdoch arrives at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 5, 2025, in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

 
As part of the deal, the companies said on Monday that the children would receive cash from the sale of about 16.9 million shares of Fox Corp Class B voting stock and about 14.2 million shares of News Corp Class B common stock. The sale, priced at a roughly 4.5 percent discount to the last closing price of both companies, raised around $1.37 billion.
 
A new family trust will be created to benefit Lachlan Murdoch and his younger siblings, Grace and Chloe Murdoch, who are Rupert's children from his marriage to Wendi Deng Murdoch. This trust, worth about $3.3 billion according to the source, will hold 36 percent of Fox's Class B common stock and 33 percent of News Corp's Class B shares, the companies' statements said.
 
A battle over Rupert's global television and publishing empire played out last autumn in a Reno, Nevada, courtroom, where a judge considered the contentious matter of succession.
 
Murdoch, 94, attempted to change the terms of the family's trust, which was set up after his 1999 divorce from his second wife, Anna, and holds significant stakes in Fox News parent Fox and Wall Street Journal owner News Corp.
 
Rupert Murdoch, center, and his wife Elena Zhukova Murdoch arrive at the Second Judicial District Court in Reno, Nev., Monday Sept. 16, 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

Rupert Murdoch, center, and his wife Elena Zhukova Murdoch arrive at the Second Judicial District Court in Reno, Nev., Monday Sept. 16, 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Under the original trust, News Corp and Fox voting shares would have been transferred to Murdoch's four oldest children — Prudence, Elisabeth, Lachlan and James — upon his death.
 
Murdoch worried that three of his heirs, James, Elisabeth and Prudence, could mount a coup to oust Lachlan, who serves as executive chairman of Fox and chairman of News Corp.
 
Murdoch had proposed an amendment to the trust that would block any interference by Lachlan's siblings, who are more politically moderate, according to the New York Times, which obtained a sealed court document detailing the succession drama.
 
A probate court in Reno rejected that plan in December, saying that Rupert and Lachlan had acted in "bad faith" in seeking to amend the irrevocable trust. That decision created a fresh opening for settlement talks, according to the source.
 
Fox News continues to be the No. 1 U.S. cable news network, playing an influential role in politics, particularly among Republicans who prize its conservative-leaning audience.
 
"You know that there will always be a conservative guardian of Fox News. And frankly, if I were a shareholder, I would really think this was a very good move," said Claire Enders, CEO and founder of the Britain-based media research firm Enders Analysis.

Reuters
tags Rupert Murdoch Murdoch WSJ Wall Street Journal

More in World

France's Macron seeks new prime minister after government's collapse

Japan's LDP to pick new leader on Oct. 4, Takaichi and Koizumi seen as front-runners

Real-life 'Succession' ends: Lachlan Murdoch takes control and siblings take cash

Korean woman stands trial in New Zealand for the murder of her two children

Operations at Georgia plant restart as detained Koreans hope to return home

Related Stories

Kospi opens lower despite overnight Wall Street gains

Seoul shares open higher amid U.S. rating downgrade aftershock

A stark warning from Wall Street

U.S. report warns of 'thousands' of North Korean hackers

'Such a cute idea': Gen Z's new obsession with 'shared reading'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)