Environment minister hints at halting plans to build new nuclear power plants

Environment Minister Kim Sung-hwan has raised the possibility of halting plans to build new nuclear power plants, saying such plans need to be reviewed in light of public opinion.In February, the country finalized the 11th basic plan on electricity supply and demand, which outlined the construction of two nuclear reactors and one small modular reactor."The 11th basic plan is the government's current plan and needs to be respected," Kim said during a press conference on Tuesday. "On the question of building new nuclear reactors, there have been calls to decide after listening to public opinion."The opinion [on new reactors] will ultimately be contained in the 12th basic plan."Kim, however, said nuclear power should serve as the country's base power supply as it increases the use of renewable energy and reduces reliance on fossil fuels.The ministry recently unveiled four options for the country's greenhouse gas emission goal for 2035, which Kim said will be finalized through further discussions.The four options are cutting greenhouse gas emissions from the 2018 level by mid-to-high 40 percent, 53 percent, 61 percent or 67 percent.Regarding the construction of new dams, Kim said his ministry will halt efforts for half the 10 candidates, noting that some of them are not necessary.Kim also brushed off concerns over the finalized government reorganization plan, which would see his ministry take on energy policy tasks from the industry ministry, vowing to cooperate between the two ministries.Yonhap