Korea, IMF to hold annual consultation on economy and financial policy

Korea will hold its annual consultation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this month to discuss the country's overall economic situation and policies, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Wednesday.An IMF delegation led by mission chief Rahul Anand is scheduled to visit the country for the annual consultation from Thursday to Sept. 24, the ministry said in a news release.The IMF will hold a series of meetings with the ministry, the Bank of Korea, other organizations and private companies to discuss a wide range of economic issues, growth prospects and relevant policy measures, according to the ministry.The team plans to hold a news conference on Sept. 24 to explain the results of the annual session, it added.The IMF earlier revised down its growth forecast for Korea's export-dependent economy to 0.8 percent for this year, citing lingering global uncertainty amid U.S. tariff measures.Yonhap