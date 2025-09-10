Kospi hits 3316.93 to post all-time intraday high
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 13:39 Updated: 10 Sep. 2025, 14:40
Korea’s bourse Kospi hit 3316.93 during intraday trading on Wednesday, the highest ever, after surging past the 3,300 mark earlier in the day.
The Kospi on Wednesday opened at 3,272.2, up 12.15 points, or 0.37 percent, from Tuesday’s close. By 12:49 p.m., the index had climbed to 3,311.26, gaining 1.56 percent.
This intraday high had exceeded the previous peak of 3,288.26 set on July 31 and marked the highest level in four years and two months since July 6, 2021, when the index last peaked at 3,305.21.
The previous highest intraday figure was 3,316.08 on June 25, 2021, and the highest closing figure was 3,305.21 on July 6, 2021.
Investor sentiment improved on news that the presidential office would maintain the current 5 billion won ($3.6 million) threshold for the classification of "major shareholders" subject to the capital gains tax on stock transactions.
The administration had previously considered tightening the threshold to 1 billion won, but reversed course amid mounting public criticism. President Lee Jae Myung is expected to confirm the final policy direction during his 100-day press conference scheduled for Thursday.
As of midday Wednesday, institutional investors had net purchased 607 billion won of Kospi shares, while foreign investors bought 862.9 billion won. Retail investors, on the other hand, were net sellers of 1.45 trillion won.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq also edged up, trading at 829.08 as of 12:40 p.m., up 0.52 percent. Institutions net bought 51.2 billion won worth of shares, while foreign investors and individuals sold 39 billion won and 4.4 billion won, respectively.
Overnight in the United States, Wall Street's three major indexes closed at record highs on downward revisions to annual employment data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.27 percent and the Nasdaq climbed 0.37 percent.
Updated, Sept. 9, 2025: New record high added.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
