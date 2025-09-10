Solo diners are on the rise, but restaurants still say 'no soup for you'
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 07:00
In Seoul, office worker Park Sang-eon still gets turned away when he tries to eat alone. At one restaurant, he had no choice but to order two meals just for himself.
“I’ve had awkward experiences several times, from Korean restaurants to barbecue places,” he said.
A university student surnamed Gu recalled a similar moment.
“I was turned away at a kimchi stew place and ended up buying ramyeon at a convenience store,” Gu said.
More Koreans are eating alone, a reflection of rising single-person households and a broader trend toward individual and budget-friendly dining. Yet many restaurants still refuse to serve solo diners, leaving a gap between consumer demand and the pace of change in the food industry. Some warn that this reluctance could weaken the sector’s competitiveness.
'Single bowl' services
Single-person households surpassed 10 million for the first time late last month, making up 42 percent of all households, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.
Statistics Korea reported in July that according to its 2024 survey, the share of Koreans eating breakfast, lunch and dinner alone has all increased since 2019 by between 1.4 and 2.9 percentage points. Nearly 27 percent of people now eat lunch alone, while 25.7 percent eat dinner alone, according to the survey, which polled 25,000 household members nationwide aged 10 and older.
Some businesses are adapting. Barbecue restaurants now offer single-serving portions, and franchises sell one-person pizzas and chicken. Delivery app Baedal Minjok, also known as Baemin, recently launched a “single bowl” service that eliminated minimum order amounts. More than one million users tried the service in just over two months.
Still, most brick-and-mortar restaurants have yet to keep up. Of roughly 170,000 restaurants nationwide, only about 10.4 percent offered single-person meals as of this March, up slightly from 9.7 percent a year earlier, according to data firm Nice Zini Data.
No legal protection
Stories of rejection have circulated online.
“At a gukbap [soup with rice] place, they suddenly said they were out of ingredients when I told them I was alone,” one diner wrote.
“I waited over an hour in line, only to be told solo diners weren’t allowed,” said another. “Even though there were empty tables, they refused to seat me,” another person complained.
The issue gained national attention recently when a restaurant in Yeosu, South Jeolla, drew criticism for openly snubbing a solo customer.
Under current law, restaurants that reject solo diners or require a minimum two-person order face no penalties.
“This falls under the business owner’s discretion and is not considered a violation of fair trade law," a Fair Trade Commission spokesperson said.
Restaurant owners say they have their reasons.
"During peak hours, owners need to maximize turnover on four-person tables to offset rising costs for food, labor and rent," the Korea Foodservice Industry Association explained.
One restaurant owner said, “A single diner lowers both sales per table and turnover.”
A missed opportunity
Single-portion options, however, could help restaurants weather the current downturn. Statistics Korea data shows the restaurant production index, which measures industry activity, fell 3.4 percent on year in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, average customer spending per meal is falling for the first time in five years. This year's average was 23,368 won ($17), down 0.9 percent from last year, according to market research firm Euromonitor. Analysts say restaurants that ignore solo diners risk losing competitiveness.
Some businesses already see benefits. At a Vietnamese pho restaurant in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, about 35 percent of customers dine alone.
Owner Kim Sung-yoon said, “We always make sure solo diners can order a single meal. That word-of-mouth brought in repeat customers and groups, and sales improved."
“Dining alone will soon become the mainstream," said Lee Hong-joo, a professor of consumer economics at Sookmyung Women’s University. "Restaurants must quickly offer customized menus and services for solo diners or risk falling behind.”
"Governments and local authorities should also support the growth of this new market," Prof. Lee added.
