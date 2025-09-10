 Five automakers to recall over 40,000 vehicles for faulty parts
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 09:01
This file photo, taken Jan. 15, shows the Palisade SUVs of Hyundai Motor at a media event in Seongnam, Gyeonggi [YONHAP]

Hyundai Motor, Ford Sales Service Korea and three other automakers will voluntarily recall more than 40,000 vehicles to address a range of safety defects, the Transport Ministry said Wednesday.
 
The five companies, which include DNA Motors, Mercedes-Benz Korea and Stellantis Korea, are recalling a combined 40,380 units across 16 models, according to the ministry.
 

The recalls involve a weak hood latch in Hyundai's Palisade sport utility vehicle (SUV), defective seat belt buckle bolts in Ford's Explorer SUV and a faulty sensor in DNA Motors' UHR125 motorcycle.
 
Loose steering system parts in Mercedes-Benz's GLC 300 4MATIC and faulty antenna cables in the Jeep Wrangler were also cited for the automakers' recalls, the ministry said.
 
Vehicle owners can check whether their cars are subject to the recall by visiting the government website at www.car.go.kr, the ministry said.

