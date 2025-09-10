GS25 to roll out ready-to-eat meals in collaboration with 'KPop Demon Hunters'
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 16:47
Convenience store chain GS25 will roll out products made in collaboration with Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” starting Sept. 17, operator GS Retail announced Wednesday.
The tie-in is designed to bring the film’s popular K-food imagery into everyday ready-to-eat meals, featuring rice balls and dessert delicacies.
The new GS25 lineup includes items such as a tuna mayo and Jeonju bibimbap gimbap (seaweed rice rolls), priced at 3,500 won ($2.50), a Jeonju bibimbap and spicy pork rice ball set at 2,200 won and an assorted snack box containing chicken bites, quail eggs, fried dumplings and fried seaweed rolls, sold at 3,400 won. For desserts, GS25 will release limited-edition versions of its popular Ice Brulee line with flavors named Golden Mango and Soda Pop, sold at 5,500 won each.
All products will come with one of 42 collectible stickers featuring “KPop Demon Hunters” characters.
“KPop Demon Hunters,” released in June this year, quickly became Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, topping 266 million cumulative views as of last week. Scenes featuring Korean food in the film helped spark global interest in Korean ready-made meals, GS Retail said.
Ahead of the release, GS Retail will hold a one-day preorder event on Wednesday via its mobile app Our Neighborhood GS, allowing customers to reserve products for in-store pickup on launch day.
Additional collaboration products, such as frozen meals, candies, chocolates and transportation cards will be introduced in phases, the company said.
“This collaboration recreates the film’s K-food moments as actual ready-to-eat products, allowing customers to experience the content in daily life,” said Lee Jeong-pyo, GS Retail’s head of marketing. “GS25 will continue to expand partnerships with K-content loved by global fans, positioning itself as a cultural platform beyond a simple convenience store.”
