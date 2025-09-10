Korea aims to mass-produce humanoid robots in 2029 and self-driving cars in 2030

Georgia raid costs Korean firms millions as work grounds to a halt

GS25 to roll out ready-to-eat meals in collaboration with 'KPop Demon Hunters'

Hyundai will become first Korean department store to launch pop-up in Taiwan

OpenAI launches Korean office with hint at local data center

Related Stories

LG Energy worker killed by forklift at battery plant in Georgia

Flight carrying Koreans detained in Georgia ICE raid to depart U.S. on Thursday

Trump to 'look into' ICE raid as 300 detained Korean workers expected to return home

Georgia governor assures Korean firms of state's invulnerability to U.S. election uncertainties

Georgia governor promotes investment in state during trip to Korea