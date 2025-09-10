Google says new Korean AI Mode will upend nation's search ecosystem
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 18:35
Google has introduced its AI Mode in Korean, giving users in the country direct access to its next-generation search tool and intensifying the race to reshape how people find information online.
The company said Tuesday it now supports Korean in its AI-powered search, which summarizes answers by pulling information from various sources. Since its launch in May, Google has added languages including Hindi, Japanese and Portuguese.
Korean users can access AI Mode through a dedicated tab on Google Search without signing up for a separate service. The feature is available on both the Google website and mobile app.
Google showcased a Korean demo version of AI Mode during a briefing at its office in southern Seoul on Friday.
In one example, a user asked for creative ways to keep energetic children aged 4 and 7 active indoors on a day with high fine dust levels without relying on large spaces or expensive toys. The AI produced a long answer that incorporated all those conditions.
"We designed AI Mode to help solve complex everyday problems with a single question, including product comparisons, travel planning, household information and schoolwork," Google said.
It uses a technology called “query fan-out,” which divides a question into subtopics and runs multiple searches simultaneously, producing more detailed results. Users can ask follow-up questions or add photos and then query based on the images, taking advantage of the feature’s multimodal capabilities.
AI Mode does not replace Google’s traditional search. It appears as an additional tab, similar to the existing All, Images, Shopping and News options. Users can choose their preferred search format.
Korea's search landscape is expected to shift more quickly with Google’s update.
In March, Naver introduced “AI Briefing,” an AI-driven search feature designed to strengthen its position as a search engine specialized for the Korean market.
Naver also plans to launch a service next year that provides a separate AI results tab alongside its integrated search similar to Google’s approach.
Korean startups such as Liner and OpenResearch are competing on speed and accuracy while Perplexity has already released Korean-language AI search results. Global large language model services, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Claude, also offer search features, fueling competition.
Analysts say AI-driven search could reshape online advertising and shopping. With Google’s ecosystem spanning search, maps and shopping, industry experts expect new services tied to AI mode.
Marketing models built around search engine optimization may lose relevance, with “answer engine optimization” emerging as a priority.
"In an AI-driven search process, exposure during the user’s exploration will become increasingly important," one marketing industry official said.
Accuracy is also expected to be a key factor. The Washington Post reported in August that in a test run with U.S. librarians, Google’s AI Mode delivered the most accurate answers among nine AI models, including AI Overview, ChatGPT, Claude, Meta AI, Grok, Perplexity and Microsoft’s Copilot.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
