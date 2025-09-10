HYBE's Latin American label S1ENTO Records signs first three acts
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 13:16
- YOON SO-YEON
K-pop powerhouse HYBE established a new Latin American label named S1ENTO Records to accelerate the company's expansion in the Latin American music market.
The new label, whose name means "to deliver emotion and connect cultural experience," according to HYBE Latin America, will focus on helping new artists realize their full potential on the stage and also organize events where they can interact deeply with fans.
The first three acts to join S1ENTO Records will be participants of the audition program "Pase a la Fama": Winning group Musza, Grupo Destino and Low Clika. Promising talent from another audition program, "Santos Bravos," will also join the label later on.
The three acts will be trained utilizing HYBE's training system, which has already produced some of the leading artists in K-pop, but will also add to it the rich charms of the Latin American culture.
Myrna Perez, the producer who took the helm of "Pase a la Fama," will lead the new label.
“With S1ENTO Records, we want to open a path for emerging artists to grow with professionalism, discipline and creative freedom,” said Isaac Lee, who leads both HYBE Latin America and HYBE America.
“Following the vision of Bang Si-Hyuk, who has always believed in empowering talent from its roots and projecting it globally, our mission is to transform local talent into sustainable projects with an impact that transcends borders.”
